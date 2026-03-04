Israel defense minister says any successor to Iran's Khamenei 'target for assassination'

04-03-2026 | 02:11
Israel defense minister says any successor to Iran's Khamenei 'target for assassination'

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened on Wednesday to assassinate any Iranian leader picked to succeed supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes on Tehran.

"Any leader selected by the Iranian terror regime to continue leading the plan for Israel's destruction, threatening the United States, the free world and countries in the region, and suppressing the Iranian people, will be a certain target for assassination, no matter his name or where he hides," Katz said in a post on X.

AFP

