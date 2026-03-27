Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP

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27-03-2026 | 05:11
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Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP
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Ukraine, Saudi signed air defense deal: Senior officials to AFP

Ukraine and Saudi Arabia have signed an air defense agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the Gulf country facing Iranian drone attacks, two senior officials told AFP on Friday.

"The point of the agreement is that Ukraine will support them in developing all the necessary components of air defense, which they currently lack," one official said of the document which, according to another was signed on Thursday.

Zelensky confirmed on social media that both countries had "reached an important arrangement" on defence cooperation and that he had met Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during his visit.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Saudi

signed

defense

deal:

Senior

officials

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