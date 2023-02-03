Duquesne will put effort in file of importing Egyptian gas, Jordanian energy

The visit of the ambassador in charge of coordinating international support to Lebanon, Pierre Duquesne, comes in this context.



During his meetings with the Lebanese officials, the French envoy reaffirmed the effort he would personally make in the United States regarding the file of importing gas and energy from Egypt and Jordan after the World Bank decided to freeze the loan allocated for that.



Duquesne also offered technical assistance in the transport sector in his meeting with the Caretaker Public Works Minister, Ali Hamieh.



During their meeting, the intention of French companies to own property in sectors belonging to the Lebanese state was not raised.



However, France proposed technical assistance in the reconstruction of Beirut Port.



As for the project's funding, Lebanon prefers that it would come from the revenues of activating the port. Additionally, the private sector will undoubtedly be a partner, while the Lebanese state will maintain ownership.



Furthermore, Thursday's discussion between Duquesne and the Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh al-Shami, revolved around the reforms required from Lebanon.



However, Duquesne asked about the fate of the measures required by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the obstacles they face.



Among the delayed measures is the evaluation of 14 banks. But, the possibility of legislation in the wake of the presidential vacuum will pose a significant challenge to the necessary reform laws.