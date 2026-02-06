US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

06-02-2026 | 10:58
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says
US sanctions 15 entities, 14 ships for trading Iranian oil, State Dept says

The United States is sanctioning 15 entities and 14 shadow fleet vessels connected to the illicit trade in Iranian petroleum, petroleum products and petrochemical products, the State Department said on Friday.

Reuters

