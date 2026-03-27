US-Israeli strikes hit uranium processing plant

Middle East News
27-03-2026 | 12:05
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US-Israeli strikes hit uranium processing plant
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US-Israeli strikes hit uranium processing plant

U.S.-Israeli strikes hit a uranium processing facility in central Iran on Friday, the country's atomic energy organisation said.

"The plant in Ardakan, located in Yazd Province, was targeted minutes ago in an attack by the American-Zionist enemy," it said on its Telegram channel, adding that the attack "did not result in the release of any radioactive material."

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

United States

Iran

Strikes

Uranium

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