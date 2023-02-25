Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY

News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-25 | 15:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY

Lebanese businessman Mohammad Ibrahim Bazzi was arrested at the airport in the capital city of Bucharest on Friday, February 24, on charges of conspiring to conduct illegal transactions with Hezbollah and money laundering. Bazzi was born on September 10, 1964, in Bint Jbeil, Lebanon, and holds citizenships in Belgium, Britain, Sierra Leone, and Gambia.

According to the US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, Bazzi was designated as a global terrorist in May 2018 for his financial and material support to Hezbollah. The Office also alleges that Bazzi is a major funder of the group, having provided millions of dollars to Hezbollah over the years through his business activities in Belgium, Lebanon, Iraq, and throughout West Africa.

The US Department of Justice states that Bazzi and another person named Talal Chahine conspired to coerce or induce individuals in the US to liquidate their interests and some real estate holdings in Michigan and covertly transfer hundreds of thousands of dollars from the proceeds of the liquidation from the US to Bazzi and Chahine in Lebanon. For example, Bazzi and Chahine proposed transferring funds through four separate third parties: one in China as part of a fake purchase of restaurant equipment from a Chinese factory, one in Lebanon as part of a fake real estate purchase, one in Kuwait through Chahine's family members as part of fake loans, and one in the US as part of a fake licensing agreement in exchange for operating rights for a restaurant chain based in Lebanon.

The US government intends to request Bazzi's extradition to face trial in New York. It remains to be seen whether they will succeed in this mission, as was the case after the arrest of Qassim Tajuddin in Morocco, who spent three years in prison in the US and was released due to health reasons, which some considered to be part of a deal that also led to the release of Amer Fakhoury from prison in Lebanon. Or whether they will fail, as was the case after the arrest of Ali Fayad in Prague in 2014, who was released in 2016 and is currently wanted by the US on charges of arms trafficking and providing material support to Hezbollah.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Mohammad Bazzi

OFAC

Romania

US

NY

New York

Sanctions

Hezbollah

LBCI Next
Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America
Here are economic repercussions of Russia-Ukraine war
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-16

US sources deny rumors accelerating Lebanon's economic crisis

LBCI
World
2023-01-28

US sanctions Paraguay’s former President for corruption, ties with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-25

LBCI taps into latest details on US sanctions against CTEX EXCHANGE Company

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:26

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:21

Uncertainty surrounds extension of General Ibrahim's term

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:17

Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-15

Parliament fails for tenth time to elect a president

LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Britain's King Charles meets Turkey-Syria earthquake volunteers

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-21

Mattresses, documents, electronics: Turks risk it all to retrieve belongings

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-24

Netflix cuts prices in Lebanon amid global competition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:10

Lebanese Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania, US seeks extradition to NY

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:26

Armed robbery in Jounieh, suspect arrested after exchange of gunfire

LBCI
Middle East
14:43

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Central Turkey region: EMSC

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:04

Operation Cassandra: Uncovering Hezbollah's Role in Drug Trade in Latin America

LBCI
Sports
07:00

Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:17

Cabinet to approve financial increases for military personnel and public sector employees

LBCI
Middle East
14:56

Iran likely to supply air defence missiles to Syria: Iranian state TV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
15:37

Lebanese basketball team faces travel fatigue ahead of FIBA World Cup qualifiers in New Zealand

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app