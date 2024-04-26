News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Stage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
23
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26 | 12:25
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a new Egyptian proposal under review by the Israeli War Cabinet and opposed by several ministers, Cairo aims to postpone the Rafah operation and pave the way for steps toward establishing a Palestinian state within a year.
The proposal's terms will be discussed by an Egyptian delegation led by the head of intelligence, Abbas Kamel, who arrived in Tel Aviv, along with the head of Mossad, David Barnea, and the National Security Council chief, Tzachi Hanegbi, and other officials.
Despite conflicting reports on the number of prisoners the proposal might include, some Israelis have regained hope for the release of women, children, and perhaps female soldiers in a deal with concessions from both Hamas and Israel.
The Egyptian proposal does not specify the number of prisoners but speaks of releasing them all in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. It consists of three interconnected items:
-Israeli commitment to halt all preparations for invading Rafah.
-Release of all Israeli prisoners in two stages, over ten weeks.
-A complete ceasefire for a year, including commitments from Israel and Hamas not to fire or use weapons on land or in the air.
During this final phase, announcements will be made about measures to establish the Palestinian state.
According to an Israeli official, if there is an agreement on the proposal, it will be announced jointly by the United States, Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, which will oversee the agreement's implementation.
While Israeli officials have expressed readiness in Tel Aviv to make concessions regarding Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and the return of residents of northern Gaza to their homes, more than one security official has confirmed the rejection of a year-long ceasefire, noting that Hamas refuses to compromise on the demands for the army's withdrawal and cessation of fighting.
The optimism expressed by representatives of the prisoners' families and other Israelis seemed tempered with concern and uncertainty among officials.
A security official stated that Israel would not accept the Egyptian proposal, and negotiating delegations would need to make amendments to it.
Amidst the new talks, the army announced its readiness to invade Rafah within a few days if the negotiations fail.
However, all eyes are on the upcoming talks expected to be conducted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel next Tuesday, attempting to overcome obstacles through the Egyptian deal.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Egyptian
Proposal
Israelis
Debate
Gaza
Strategy
Next
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-04-11
Israel accuses Hamas of 'turning its back' on ceasefire proposal in Gaza
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-05
Gaza's famine: Israel's response to Gaza crisis sparks debate
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
0
Middle East News
2024-03-16
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
Middle East News
2024-03-16
Mossad chief to restart Gaza ceasefire talks in Doha with Qatari PM and Egyptian officials: Reuters source
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
News Bulletin Reports
12:22
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
News Bulletin Reports
12:21
University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-25
Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-25
Global Military Spending Soars: Implications and Regional Trends
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-08-09
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
Middle East News
2023-08-09
President al-Assad: We have not intervened to solve the crisis in Lebanon and do not support any candidate
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
Lebanon News
2023-11-09
Nasrallah's mistake could cost Hezbollah and Lebanon, warns Gantz
0
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Israeli foreign minister: Iran committing piracy
Middle East News
2024-04-13
Israeli foreign minister: Iran committing piracy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-13
Iran seizes Israeli-linked ship: Will this incident have implications on Iranian-Gulf relations?
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
00:31
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
Lebanon News
00:31
Hezbollah's ambush: Targeting an armored convoy in Kfarchouba Hills
2
Middle East News
11:19
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
Middle East News
11:19
Al Jazeera, citing Yedioth Ahronoth: National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's car overturns in a traffic accident near stabbing attack scene in Ramla
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis
Lebanon News
04:37
Aboul Hosn to LBCI: Addressing Hezbollah's visit and Syrian displacement crisis
4
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:15
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
5
Middle East News
00:12
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
Middle East News
00:12
Houthis target MSC ship in Gulf of Aden
6
Lebanon News
05:18
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament is the primary reason behind Lebanon's crisis
Lebanon News
05:18
Waddah Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament is the primary reason behind Lebanon's crisis
7
Middle East News
06:45
CENTCOM: Missile launched from Houthi area, no injuries reported
Middle East News
06:45
CENTCOM: Missile launched from Houthi area, no injuries reported
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Pascal Sleiman's abduction and murder: Six suspects charged
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More