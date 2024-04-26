Egyptian proposal: Israelis debate over Gaza strategy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



In a new Egyptian proposal under review by the Israeli War Cabinet and opposed by several ministers, Cairo aims to postpone the Rafah operation and pave the way for steps toward establishing a Palestinian state within a year.



The proposal's terms will be discussed by an Egyptian delegation led by the head of intelligence, Abbas Kamel, who arrived in Tel Aviv, along with the head of Mossad, David Barnea, and the National Security Council chief, Tzachi Hanegbi, and other officials.



Despite conflicting reports on the number of prisoners the proposal might include, some Israelis have regained hope for the release of women, children, and perhaps female soldiers in a deal with concessions from both Hamas and Israel.



The Egyptian proposal does not specify the number of prisoners but speaks of releasing them all in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. It consists of three interconnected items:



-Israeli commitment to halt all preparations for invading Rafah.



-Release of all Israeli prisoners in two stages, over ten weeks.



-A complete ceasefire for a year, including commitments from Israel and Hamas not to fire or use weapons on land or in the air.



During this final phase, announcements will be made about measures to establish the Palestinian state.



According to an Israeli official, if there is an agreement on the proposal, it will be announced jointly by the United States, Egypt, Jordan, and the Palestinian Authority, which will oversee the agreement's implementation.



While Israeli officials have expressed readiness in Tel Aviv to make concessions regarding Palestinian security prisoners serving life sentences and the return of residents of northern Gaza to their homes, more than one security official has confirmed the rejection of a year-long ceasefire, noting that Hamas refuses to compromise on the demands for the army's withdrawal and cessation of fighting.



The optimism expressed by representatives of the prisoners' families and other Israelis seemed tempered with concern and uncertainty among officials.



A security official stated that Israel would not accept the Egyptian proposal, and negotiating delegations would need to make amendments to it.



Amidst the new talks, the army announced its readiness to invade Rafah within a few days if the negotiations fail.



However, all eyes are on the upcoming talks expected to be conducted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Israel next Tuesday, attempting to overcome obstacles through the Egyptian deal.