Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26 | 12:22
High views
2min
Financial support: US vows $26 billion military aid to Israel

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Since the onset of the Israeli war on Gaza, Western reports have cast doubt on the Israeli defense system's ability to fend off rockets if the scope of the war expands. This weakness became apparent during Iran's response to Israel's actions in recent weeks.

In response, the United States, along with Britain, France, and Jordan, intervened to assist Tel Aviv in repelling missile and drone attacks.

Given Israel's security importance to US national security, Washington did not hesitate to provide substantial financial and military aid, totaling approximately $26 billion.

According to some analysts, Washington, averse to the escalation of the conflict from clashes between Israel and Hamas to a regional war, prefers to secure financial and military assistance for its ally rather than directly engage in a costly war, militarily and financially.

In the details of the aid package signed by the US president, approximately $17 billion is allocated for defensive and offensive military aid. This includes funds for the renewal of the Iron Dome missile defense system, tasked with intercepting missiles, as well as the David's Sling system, which targets drones and missiles.

Part of this allocation will also go towards upgrading the Iron Beam defense system, designed to counter short-range missiles, along with renewing materials and services provided to Israel's defense.

Additionally, $9 billion will be designated for humanitarian aid, including emergency food and essential services, with one billion allocated for humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip.

