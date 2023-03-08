Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-08 | 08:28
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon
1min
Frangieh's official presidential bid announcement expected soon

Lebanese political parties, the Amal Movement and Hezbollah, have publicly declared their support for former MP Sleiman Frangieh for the presidency. However, this alone is not enough to prompt Lebanese Speaker Nabih Berri to schedule a parliamentary election session and allow for a competition between the declared candidates: Sleiman Frangieh and Michel Moawad.

Ain el-Tineh and Harat Hreik are eagerly waiting for their ally Frangieh to officially announce his bid for the presidency, as the atmosphere suggests that this announcement is imminent.
Sources indicate that Frangieh's official announcement of his candidacy will speed up the call for an election session, but the timing of this session remains in the hands of the Speaker of the Parliament.
For Berri, scheduling the election session must coincide with circumstances that reflect a seriousness that will lead to an actual election.
In the end, what is more important than the formalities is that a presidential session will not be held as long as the obstacles continue to hinder the process on the one hand and as long as any external settlement that produces a clear president remains unclear until now.

