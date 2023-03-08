Ain el-Tineh and Harat Hreik are eagerly waiting for their ally Frangieh to officially announce his bid for the presidency, as the atmosphere suggests that this announcement is imminent.

Sources indicate that Frangieh's official announcement of his candidacy will speed up the call for an election session, but the timing of this session remains in the hands of the Speaker of the Parliament.

For Berri, scheduling the election session must coincide with circumstances that reflect a seriousness that will lead to an actual election.

In the end, what is more important than the formalities is that a presidential session will not be held as long as the obstacles continue to hinder the process on the one hand and as long as any external settlement that produces a clear president remains unclear until now.