News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-31 | 11:46
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine
After the resignation of Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, the nineteenth and new Palestinian government will not be like its predecessors.
The new government, led by economist Mohammed Mustafa and composed of 23 ministers, includes specialists and experts far from politics and factions.
However, this did not prevent Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas from tightening his grip on security in the West Bank by keeping Interior Minister Ziyad Hab al-Reeh in his position, who previously headed the Palestinian Preventive Security Force in the West Bank.
What is striking about the government is that it includes eight ministers from the Gaza Strip, who are technocrats not affiliated with Hamas. Also noteworthy is the increased female representation, with four women, including Armenian Varsen Aghabekian, appointed as a State Minister for Foreign Affairs.
The formation of the new government comes in the context of Western, specifically American, efforts to restructure the Palestinian Authority to take over affairs in the West Bank and Gaza Strip in the aftermath of the war.
However, the new lineup has reignited the dispute between Fatah and Hamas, with Hamas considering the formation of the government as a unilateral and formal step devoid of substance, as it was formed without national consensus.
As with Hamas, Israel also opposes the government. According to the British newspaper The Independent, Tel Aviv, which has been talking about the day after the war in the Gaza Strip, rejects the return of the Palestinian Authority to it, unlike the US desire to revitalize and reform the Palestinian Authority, paving the way for its return to the Strip.
The US approval was met with Russian approval, which welcomed Mustafa's appointment to form the new government.
So, Hamas rejects the new government... Israel is not satisfied with the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Strip... As for the international community, it welcomes the formation.
Will the new government be able to withstand the challenges that begin with these objections, not ending with the economic problems in the West Bank and the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, and the challenge of reconstruction?
News Bulletin Reports
Palestine
Government
Next
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government
0
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-03-30
US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority
0
Middle East News
2024-03-28
Palestinian PM forms new government, takes on role of Foreign Affairs Minister as well
Middle East News
2024-03-28
Palestinian PM forms new government, takes on role of Foreign Affairs Minister as well
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government
News Bulletin Reports
12:30
Tensions Rise in Tel Aviv Amidst Protests Against Israeli Government
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30
Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
Lebanon News
2024-01-09
Minor injuries reported among paramedics following an Israeli drone strike on a car in Ghandouriyeh
0
Press Highlights
2024-03-13
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
Press Highlights
2024-03-13
US envoy's mission failure: A reflection of escalating Israeli aggression
0
World News
2023-09-22
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
World News
2023-09-22
China reaffirms at the United Nations its unwavering will on Taiwan
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
Lebanon News
2023-12-11
Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
Lebanon News
2023-11-02
Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
Lebanon News
2023-10-18
Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza
0
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
Lebanon News
2023-10-05
ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises
0
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
Sports News
2023-08-31
Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers
0
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
Sports News
2023-08-29
France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive
0
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Lebanon News
2019-02-28
Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Variety and Tech
01:52
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
Variety and Tech
01:52
Lebanese-American YouTuber Addison Pierre Maalouf released after Haiti kidnapping
2
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
Middle East News
03:14
Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid calls for government resignation, 'urgent' elections
3
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
Lebanon News
07:38
Mawlawi announces start of security plan implementation in Tripoli
4
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's cultural values: Maronite Patriarch's Easter message
Lebanon News
05:56
Lebanon's cultural values: Maronite Patriarch's Easter message
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
News Bulletin Reports
11:46
Challenges and Controversies Surrounding the Formation of the New Palestinian Government
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
News Bulletin Reports
11:32
Istanbul: A Crossroads in Erdogan's Political Journey
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:19
Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:19
Gaza truce negotiations resume in Cairo
8
Middle East News
05:02
Jordan reports the arrest of a number of 'rioters' in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp
Middle East News
05:02
Jordan reports the arrest of a number of 'rioters' in the Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More