Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30 | 12:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bank Employees&#39; Critique of Government&#39;s Banking Plan Amid Lebanon&#39;s Financial Crisis
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Bank Employees' Critique of Government's Banking Plan Amid Lebanon's Financial Crisis

A report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine

The government's latest plan to address the banking situation has drawn criticism from bank employees. Following opposition from various ministers, the Association of Banks in Lebanon (ABL), Banque Du Liban (BDL), and other economic bodies and depositor groups, bank employees are now voicing their concerns.

They say that "this plan is itself a problem."

Firstly, it places the primary responsibility on depositors by potentially wiping out a significant portion of deposits. Secondly, the plan involves a committee assessing banks' conditions to decide which will continue and which will be liquidated, risking deposit losses, bank closures, and job losses for employees.

In response, bank employees have proposed alternative measures for inclusion in the recovery plan, which they will submit to relevant authorities. These measures include:

1- Clearly defining responsibilities, with the state bearing primary responsibility due to mismanagement and monetary policies. This would be followed by the BDL, which continued to provide funds to the government despite its financial difficulties, then banks that lent to the Central Bank and the government, and finally depositors who took on risks due to high interest rates.

2- The state should focus on recovering funds for the BDL and banks through reforms and by transforming underperforming sectors it controls, such as electricity, ports, telecommunications, and others, into productive sectors.

3- Retrieving funds sent out of Lebanon by public figures involved in public affairs since 2014.

4- Conducting audits on deposits suspected of being involved in money laundering.

Despite over four and a half years passing since the crisis began, Lebanon remains mired in controversy and impractical plans instead of progressing towards recovery.

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Banks

Employees

Crisis

Lebanon

BDL

ABL

Government

Recovery Plan

LBCI Next
Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting
Lebanon faces the imminent risk of being placed on the FATF grey list by late May
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2024-02-27

Lebanon's public sector in crisis: Salaries suspended amidst government dispute

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-26

Waddah Sadek to LBCI: The Parliament is the primary reason behind Lebanon's crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-24

Securing Lebanon: Opposition Summit Calls for Government Action on International Resolutions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:27

Two-state solution debate: Perspectives from Saudi Arabia and Iran

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-24

Young Lebanese Diana Abi Nader sings Syriac rite before Pope Francis in Marseille

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:30

Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-25

Ethiopian Airlines plane lands in Beirut with 'Tel Aviv' marking: Civil Aviation Directorate

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Netanyahu rejects Gaza withdrawal: What does the ceasefire and prisoner exchange deal include?

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:04

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Explosion in restaurant in Beirut's Beshara El-Khoury claims the lives of eight people

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:05

Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Syrian refugee crisis: Lebanese government prepares for crucial announcement on Thursday's meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Ziad Makary to LBCI: Frangieh himself decides whether to withdraw or not from the presidential race

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:07

Israel to wait until 'Wednesday evening' for Hamas' response to ceasefire proposal: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:29

Fuel prices drop across Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
08:10

France shares more proposals with Israel over southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:47

Lebanon receives modified French proposal for de-escalation and ceasefire in southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More