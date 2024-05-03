Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03 | 12:21
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

In a bid to demonstrate its support for Lebanon, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced "a financial package of one billion euros that would be available from this year until 2027. We want to contribute to Lebanon's socioeconomic stability."

How will the billion euros be distributed, and what will Lebanon do with this money?

According to LBCI's sources, Lebanon had previously received a portion of this amount from the European Union in January 2023 designated for administrative reforms, water, and energy projects, which have yet to be disbursed.

In addition to the previously allocated sum, Lebanon is set to receive approximately two-thirds of the remaining funds from the billion euro package. 

Details reveal that 30 million euros will be directed towards military and security institutions with a specific objective: enhancing border control to prevent the illegal influx of refugees into Europe.

The remaining portion of the billion-dollar aid will be distributed across various sectors, including education, healthcare, social protection for marginalized groups, and the Aman program for the poorest families. 

The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed to LBCI that these funds will exclusively benefit Lebanese citizens. 

However, the EU statement emphasizes support for the most vulnerable individuals in Lebanon, including refugees, displaced persons, and host communities.

This financial assistance will be dispersed over three years until 2027, with the remainder of the billion euros expected to arrive in Lebanon next July.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Aid

Lebanon

EU

Euro

Package

Lebanon

LBCI Next
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response
Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02

European Union Aid to Lebanon: Conditional on Addressing Illegal Migration

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-05-02

EU commits €1 billion package for Lebanon, European Commission President announces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-22

European Commissioner Olivér Várhelyi visits Lebanon: Strengthening EU support amid regional tensions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-25

Lebanon's debt crisis: A race against time for Eurobond resolution

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:24

Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02

Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Hamas: Netanyahu seeks to undermine truce prospects by threatening to attack Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More