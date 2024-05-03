News
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03 | 12:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
In a bid to demonstrate its support for Lebanon, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced "a financial package of one billion euros that would be available from this year until 2027. We want to contribute to Lebanon's socioeconomic stability."
How will the billion euros be distributed, and what will Lebanon do with this money?
According to LBCI's sources, Lebanon had previously received a portion of this amount from the European Union in January 2023 designated for administrative reforms, water, and energy projects, which have yet to be disbursed.
In addition to the previously allocated sum, Lebanon is set to receive approximately two-thirds of the remaining funds from the billion euro package.
Details reveal that 30 million euros will be directed towards military and security institutions with a specific objective: enhancing border control to prevent the illegal influx of refugees into Europe.
The remaining portion of the billion-dollar aid will be distributed across various sectors, including education, healthcare, social protection for marginalized groups, and the Aman program for the poorest families.
The caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed to LBCI that these funds will exclusively benefit Lebanese citizens.
However, the EU statement emphasizes support for the most vulnerable individuals in Lebanon, including refugees, displaced persons, and host communities.
This financial assistance will be dispersed over three years until 2027, with the remainder of the billion euros expected to arrive in Lebanon next July.
