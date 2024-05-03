Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-03 | 12:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Worldwide protests: University campuses echo with support for Palestine

Report by Yara Dargham, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Demonstrations in solidarity with Palestinians have erupted on university campuses globally, resulting in the arrest of over 200 individuals thus far. From the United States to Europe and beyond, these protests have ignited debate and sometimes escalated into violence.

Since April 17, university campuses have become focal points for protests and encampments. 

However, in some institutions, administrations have resorted to using force to suppress demonstrators, leading to clashes.

Even professors have not been immune to violence. Some who voiced support for the protests have been dismissed from their positions, as recounted by Professor Danny Shaw to LBCI.

In the latest developments, French police forcefully entered the premises of Sciences Po University in Paris, one of Europe's leading institutions in political science, to evict protesters. Despite the university's closure, demonstrators, including hunger strikers, remained at its entrances.

The French government has vowed to address the situation firmly, echoing sentiments shared in Switzerland, where approximately 100 pro-Palestinian students occupied a hall at the University of Lausanne, calling for academic boycotts of Israeli institutions and an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

Protests have also flared in Germany. At Humboldt University in Berlin, students staged sit-ins at its entrances, chanting, "Free Palestine, Germany is a fascist state."

In Australia, hundreds of demonstrators marched within the precincts of the University of Sydney, where security guards separated pro-Palestinian supporters from those backing Israel.

Meanwhile, in Mexico, dozens of students and activists erected tents outside the National Autonomous University of Mexico, the country's largest university, in solidarity with Gaza and in support of fellow protesters in the United States.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Worldwide

Protests

University

Campus

Support

Palestine

LBCI Next
Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon
Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-30

Campus clashes: Students vs. university administrations in Gaza support protests

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-26

University protests: Student activism challenges US stance on Israel-Palestine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-04-18

Columbia University President Faces Congressional Scrutiny Over Campus Protests

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:45

France's Sciences Po university closed over new Gaza protests

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:23

Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-02

Israel's Strategic Considerations Amid Rising Tensions: Rafah, Lebanon, and Prisoner Exchange

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-09-05

Empowering Lebanon's hotels: USAID-funded project to train 100 businesses

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:08

Hamas: Netanyahu seeks to undermine truce prospects by threatening to attack Rafah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:21

Aid for Lebanon: EU announces one billion euro aid package for Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-02-18

New Measures Regarding the Exchange Rate of the Dollar in Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Abou Nader: Lebanese people reject European aid as a bribe to contain refugees

LBCI
Middle East News
00:09

Israeli strike hits Syrian security building outside Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Lebanon ranks 140th in World Press Freedom Index amid economic and political crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

President Macron receives Walid Jumblatt, discusses Lebanon's political situation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:58

Joseph Gebeily to LBCI: Maarab meeting was a success

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Zafer Nasser discusses Jumblatt-Macron meeting

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:51

Britain sanctions Israeli groups and individuals for violence in West Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Normalization agreement nears: Will Saudi-Israeli normalization materialize soon?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More