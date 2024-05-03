Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

3min
Prisoner deal hangs in balance: Israeli Cabinet deliberates next steps as anticipation builds for Hamas response

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

As anticipation mounts for Hamas' response, Israel's War Cabinet and the mini-security cabinet have convened to discuss developments in the prisoner exchange deal. 

Both bodies unanimously rejected halting hostilities and refrain from allowing Hamas to procrastinate in its response.

According to informed Israeli sources familiar with the negotiations, Egypt, with American assistance, is attempting to reach a settlement on three key points:

-Hamas insisted on including an item in the agreement regarding negotiations for a permanent ceasefire from the 16th day of the deal's initiation, with the agreement encompassing a guarantee of ceasefire without any conditions.
 
-Hamas rejecting Israel's demand to retain what it describes as its right to choose the security prisoners whom it refuses to return to their hometowns in the West Bank.
 
-Israel's third point, rejected by Hamas, demands the prevention of the entry of materials and equipment into Gaza during its reconstruction period that could be used for military purposes, weapons manufacturing, and tunnel construction. Hamas requests that this item include details of the materials Israel refuses to allow entry.
 
Meanwhile, military and security experts consider Israel's insistence on continuing the war a significant risk to the lives of the prisoners.

In response to the Israeli plan, which revolves around finalizing the deal or invading Rafah, protesters gathered in the area where the War Cabinet and the expanded ministerial council were meeting Thursday evening, demanding an immediate cessation of hostilities and the release of the prisoners, even through deception.

On the ground, preparations to continue the war are underway. 

The Mossad has deployed AI-based devices in the Gaza Strip in an attempt to locate Israeli prisoners held there and identify Hamas fighters.

This move leaves Gaza residents at the mercy of artificial intelligence, which Israel has substituted for its soldiers after failing, after 210 days of war, to achieve its objectives: the release of 133 prisoners and the elimination of Hamas.

