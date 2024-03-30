The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East

News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-30 | 13:33
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Drones have emerged as a dominant force reshaping warfare in the Middle East, where these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) serve both surveillance and offensive purposes.

What solidifies their significance today in the region is that they are no longer just imported weapons. Israel, known for its aerial capabilities, is one of the major producers and exporters of drones.

In 2022, drones constituted 25% of Israel's total exports, with notable examples like the IAI Harop, which played a decisive role alongside Turkish drones in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict alongside Azerbaijan. Their importance lies in their ability to operate autonomously and evade radar detection.

Israel's technological prowess extends from Gaza to Lebanon, demonstrated by the targeted elimination of fighters from Hezbollah and Hamas since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.

However, Israel and Turkey, who collaborated during the Azerbaijan conflict, are now in competition in the drone industry.

Turkey's flagship drone, the Bayraktar, can remain airborne for 24 hours at altitudes up to 25,000 feet. The Bayraktar has seen significant deployment in Ukraine and other countries, with exports totaling around $1.8 billion in 2022.

While conflict in the Middle East is deeply entrenched, drone manufacturing has become a pivotal aspect.

For instance, Iran began drone production in the 1980s and has since developed local capabilities since it has faced sanctions. Notably, models like the "Shahed" is known for its affordability and combat effectiveness, and the "Mohajer 10" can conduct operations up to two thousand kilometers away.

Iran, confronting Israel through Hezbollah, stands as a significant arms supplier to the group.

What about other Arab countries?

The evolving landscape suggests that drones now pose a formidable challenge even to sophisticated air defense systems, altering the dynamics of conflict in the region.

News Bulletin Reports

World News

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Drones

Conflict

Dynamics

Iran

Israel

US

Arms

Weapons

LBCI Next
Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south
Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-03

Airdrops and arms deals: Unraveling the US approach in the Israel-Gaza conflict

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

LBCI
World News
04:08

Malaysia arrests three suspected of supplying Israeli man with firearms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-28

Shifting Dynamics: The Impact of Indian Labor on the Palestinian-Israeli Conflict

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:30

Charting a course for Gaza: The debate over a multinational peacekeeping force

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-03-29

Wazzani station: International Red Cross Committee repairs damaged water station

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-08-09

One dead, four injured in bombing of Russian town near Ukraine border

LBCI
World News
2023-11-24

Foreign Ministers of South Korea, Japan and China to discuss trilateral summit

LBCI
World News
2023-12-11

Ukrainian Minister: Not giving the green light to accession talks with EU would be 'destructive'

LBCI
World News
2023-08-07

UK raises fines for employing or housing illegal immigrants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

Israeli drone attack strikes UN patrol in Wadi Qatmoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:54

UNIFIL's statement after the injury of three observers in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Israeli military spokesman denies targeting UNIFIL vehicle

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

Lebanon-Israel border: Details on Israeli attack on UNIFIL in the south

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:33

US welcomes appointment of new government by the Palestinian Authority

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:05

Foreign Ministry condemns attack on UNIFIL patrol, urges swift action

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39

Protecting Lebanon's identity: Patriarch al-Rahi advocates for neutrality amid foreign pressures

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:18

US-Israel weapons deal: Israel balances Gaza negotiations and military buildup

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More