The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
2024-03-30 | 13:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
The rise of drones: Shaping conflict dynamics in the Middle East
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Drones have emerged as a dominant force reshaping warfare in the Middle East, where these unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) serve both surveillance and offensive purposes.
What solidifies their significance today in the region is that they are no longer just imported weapons. Israel, known for its aerial capabilities, is one of the major producers and exporters of drones.
In 2022, drones constituted 25% of Israel's total exports, with notable examples like the IAI Harop, which played a decisive role alongside Turkish drones in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict alongside Azerbaijan. Their importance lies in their ability to operate autonomously and evade radar detection.
Israel's technological prowess extends from Gaza to Lebanon, demonstrated by the targeted elimination of fighters from Hezbollah and Hamas since the outbreak of the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation.
However, Israel and Turkey, who collaborated during the Azerbaijan conflict, are now in competition in the drone industry.
Turkey's flagship drone, the Bayraktar, can remain airborne for 24 hours at altitudes up to 25,000 feet. The Bayraktar has seen significant deployment in Ukraine and other countries, with exports totaling around $1.8 billion in 2022.
While conflict in the Middle East is deeply entrenched, drone manufacturing has become a pivotal aspect.
For instance, Iran began drone production in the 1980s and has since developed local capabilities since it has faced sanctions. Notably, models like the "Shahed" is known for its affordability and combat effectiveness, and the "Mohajer 10" can conduct operations up to two thousand kilometers away.
Iran, confronting Israel through Hezbollah, stands as a significant arms supplier to the group.
What about other Arab countries?
The evolving landscape suggests that drones now pose a formidable challenge even to sophisticated air defense systems, altering the dynamics of conflict in the region.
