Former pilots recount UFO sightings as Congress pushes for transparency

2023-07-27
Former pilots recount UFO sightings as Congress pushes for transparency
Former pilots recount UFO sightings as Congress pushes for transparency

A year after the first congressional hearing on UFOs in 50 years, a House subcommittee revisited some enduring questions around a topic that once would have been laughed off.

The hearing, held Wednesday by the House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs, explored a range of issues related to the baffling realm of unexplained things that humans have observed flying around — now more commonly called UAPs or “unidentified aerial phenomena.”

It’s worth noting here that unidentified is far from synonymous with extraterrestrial. While some claims may trend in that direction, these phenomena are just what they sound like: unidentifiable. Proposed explanations range from the mundane — airborne trash, rogue drones, sensor malfunctions, visual distortions — to the outlandish, like super secret advanced US military technology, sophisticated tech from US adversaries and, yes, alien spacecraft.
 
 
 
 
 
 
