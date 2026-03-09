Israel says began 'wide-scale' strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, southern Iran

09-03-2026 | 07:33

Israel says began 'wide-scale' strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, southern Iran

The Israeli military said it had launched new "wide-scale" strikes on Tehran, Isfahan and southern Iran Monday, shortly after one man was killed in Israel following missile launches from Iran.

"The Israeli army has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran, Isfahan, and southern Iran," the military said in a statement.



