News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
11
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
16
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israel says began 'wide-scale' strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, southern Iran
Middle East News
09-03-2026 | 07:33
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel says began 'wide-scale' strikes on Tehran, Isfahan, southern Iran
The Israeli military said it had launched new "wide-scale" strikes on Tehran, Isfahan and southern Iran Monday, shortly after one man was killed in Israel following missile launches from Iran.
"The Israeli army has just begun a wide-scale wave of strikes against infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime across Tehran, Isfahan, and southern Iran," the military said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Strikes
Tehran
Isfahan
Iran
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Israel army says has begun 'large scale' strikes in Tehran
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Israel army says has begun 'large scale' strikes in Tehran
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Israel says struck 'dozens' of Iran targets including Tehran security sites
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Israel says struck 'dozens' of Iran targets including Tehran security sites
0
Middle East News
2026-03-07
Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began
Middle East News
2026-03-07
Israeli army says has conducted 3,400 strikes on Iran since war began
0
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Israel's Netanyahu says strikes in Tehran will escalate
Middle East News
2026-03-01
Israel's Netanyahu says strikes in Tehran will escalate
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
World News
07:28
US urges citizens to leave southeast Turkey, orders non-essential staff out of Adana consulate
0
Middle East News
07:08
Macron arrives in Cyprus to discuss security amid Mideast war: AFP
Middle East News
07:08
Macron arrives in Cyprus to discuss security amid Mideast war: AFP
0
World News
06:40
Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader
World News
06:40
Putin offers 'unwavering support' to new Iran supreme leader
0
Middle East News
05:36
Blasts heard in Tel Aviv after army detects Iran missiles: AFP
Middle East News
05:36
Blasts heard in Tel Aviv after army detects Iran missiles: AFP
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
Lebanon News
2026-02-10
Tripoli delegation briefs President Aoun on damage, urges urgent international support
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
European Council backs Lebanon’s cabinet measures in call with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
European Council backs Lebanon’s cabinet measures in call with President Aoun
0
Middle East News
07:08
Macron arrives in Cyprus to discuss security amid Mideast war: AFP
Middle East News
07:08
Macron arrives in Cyprus to discuss security amid Mideast war: AFP
0
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Hezbollah says targeted military base near Tel Aviv with drone swarm
Middle East News
2026-03-04
Hezbollah says targeted military base near Tel Aviv with drone swarm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
Lebanon News
14:37
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
2
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Lebanon News
14:12
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
3
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
Lebanon News
11:45
Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat
4
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34
Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI
5
Lebanon News
09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
Lebanon News
09:50
Middle East Airlines announces flight changes for March 9 amid regional airspace closures
6
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
Lebanon News
04:22
Strike hits Beirut's suburbs following Israeli warning
7
Lebanon News
10:52
Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:52
Israel strikes Palestinian camp in southern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
09:45
FM Rajji at Arab League meeting: Hezbollah ignored Lebanese interests, government and people not responsible
Lebanon News
09:45
FM Rajji at Arab League meeting: Hezbollah ignored Lebanese interests, government and people not responsible
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More