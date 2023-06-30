Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight

World News
2023-06-30 | 06:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Kazakhstan warns of efforts to recruit citizens for Ukraine fight

Kazakhstan has announced it had uncovered online efforts to recruit its citizens in the Kremlin-friendly Central Asian country to fight alongside Russian forces in Ukraine.

The warning from regional officials late Thursday comes on the back of reports in local media that Kazakhstan citizens have been killed in Ukraine.

Both the Russian military and the Wagner mercenary group, which recently led a short-lived insurrection in Russia, have targeted citizens of the ex-Soviet region to join their ranks.

Prosecutors in the northern Kostanay region, which borders Russia and is home to a large Russian minority, warned residents not to "succumb" to attempts on social media to enlist men into Moscow's forces.

The region is home to some 880,000 with some 41 percent of those ethnic Russians, government figures show.

"On the territory of our region, attempts were made to recruit the local population to the territory of the Russian Federation in order to participate in the armed conflict in Ukraine," the region's prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Astana has not recognised east and southern Ukrainian regions occupied by Moscow as part of Russia. But the country has been accused of helping Moscow circumvent sanctions and its leadership remains close to the Kremlin.

Local prosecutors also said they had noted "separatist calls regarding the integrity of the territory of our country" on social media.

"In order to ensure public security, protect the rights and freedoms of citizens, and prevent the destabilisation of the socio-political situation, we urge you not to succumb to such provocative statements and appeals in the media and social networks," their statement said.

It warned that taking part in a foreign armed conflict and making separatist calls -- including on social media -- is illegal and punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

"We call on citizens and the mass media, and social media users, to refrain from any of the above offences," it added.

AFP
 

World News

Kazakhstan

Recruiting

Citizens

Kremlin

Central Asia

Russia

Forces

Ukraine

LBCI Next
Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov
France must address 'deep' police racism: UN
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-26

Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Kremlin 'welcomes' Vatican peace efforts over Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Russian missile strike kills eight in eastern Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-27

Israel summons Ukraine envoy over pro-Russia accusation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:29

Concern grows over fate of missing persons in Syria as UN takes action

LBCI
World News
08:38

Macron calls on parents to keep child rioters off the streets

LBCI
World News
08:12

UK warns citizens traveling to France about unrest

LBCI
World News
07:30

Iran to join Shanghai alliance with China, Russia next week: Lavrov

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-18

French judge to release decision on Riad Salameh case before taking new position

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-05

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-19

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
World News
02:38

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

Baccalaureate vs. Brevet: Baccalaureate official exams proceed amidst canceling the intermediate certificate exams

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More