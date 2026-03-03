President Aoun holds talks with Iraqi leaders on regional developments and security in Lebanon

Lebanon News
03-03-2026 | 15:05
High views
President Aoun holds talks with Iraqi leaders on regional developments and security in Lebanon
0min
President Aoun holds talks with Iraqi leaders on regional developments and security in Lebanon

President General Joseph Aoun held talks this evening with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ Al-Sudani on the current situation in Lebanon and the region in light of rapidly unfolding developments, expressing “Lebanon’s solidarity with the brotherly Iraqi people during these delicate circumstances facing the region.”

President Aoun also consulted with President Rashid and Prime Minister Al-Sudani on the security developments in Lebanon and the need to work toward halting escalation and restoring calm and stability.

During the meeting, President Aoun thanked both Rashid and Al-Sudani for Iraq’s continued support for Lebanon, expressing his hope that “Iraq will enjoy security and stability.”

