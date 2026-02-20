US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

World News
20-02-2026 | 10:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.

The conservative-majority high court ruled six-three in the judgment, saying the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."

While Trump has long used tariffs as a lever for pressure and negotiations, he made unprecedented use of emergency economic powers upon returning to the presidency last year to slap new duties on virtually all U.S. trading partners.

These included "reciprocal" tariffs over trade practices that Washington deemed unfair, alongside separate sets of duties targeting major partners Mexico, Canada, and China over illicit drug flows and immigration.

The court on Friday noted that "had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs" with IEEPA, "it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes."

The ruling does not impact sector-specific duties that Trump has separately imposed on imports of steel, aluminum, and various other goods. Formal probes, which could ultimately lead to more such sectoral tariffs, remain in the works.

The Supreme Court's decision affirms earlier findings by lower courts that the tariffs Trump imposed under IEEPA were illegal.

A lower trade court had ruled in May that Trump overstepped his authority with across-the-board levies and blocked most of them from taking effect, but that outcome had been put on hold as the government sought an appeal.

AFP
 

World News

United States

Donald Trump

Supreme Court

Tariffs

Trade

LBCI Next
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:34

US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump

LBCI
World News
2026-01-16

US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment

LBCI
World News
2026-01-19

Trump's threatened tariffs would hurt both US and Europe: German leader

LBCI
World News
2026-01-17

Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
13:49

Trump announces new 10 percent global tariff

LBCI
World News
13:34

US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump

LBCI
World News
13:06

Ukraine is 'not losing' the war, Zelensky says

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16

Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos

LBCI
World News
2025-11-12

Turkey says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24

Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-02

US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More