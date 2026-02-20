News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
11
o
North
13
o
South
16
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
World News
20-02-2026 | 10:43
High views
Share
Share
2
min
US Supreme Court strikes down swath of Trump global tariffs
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Donald Trump exceeded his authority in imposing a swath of tariffs that upended global trade, blocking a key tool the president has wielded to impose his economic agenda.
The conservative-majority high court ruled six-three in the judgment, saying the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) "does not authorize the President to impose tariffs."
While Trump has long used tariffs as a lever for pressure and negotiations, he made unprecedented use of emergency economic powers upon returning to the presidency last year to slap new duties on virtually all U.S. trading partners.
These included "reciprocal" tariffs over trade practices that Washington deemed unfair, alongside separate sets of duties targeting major partners Mexico, Canada, and China over illicit drug flows and immigration.
The court on Friday noted that "had Congress intended to convey the distinct and extraordinary power to impose tariffs" with IEEPA, "it would have done so expressly, as it consistently has in other tariff statutes."
The ruling does not impact sector-specific duties that Trump has separately imposed on imports of steel, aluminum, and various other goods. Formal probes, which could ultimately lead to more such sectoral tariffs, remain in the works.
The Supreme Court's decision affirms earlier findings by lower courts that the tariffs Trump imposed under IEEPA were illegal.
A lower trade court had ruled in May that Trump overstepped his authority with across-the-board levies and blocked most of them from taking effect, but that outcome had been put on hold as the government sought an appeal.
AFP
World News
United States
Donald Trump
Supreme Court
Tariffs
Trade
Next
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:34
US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump
World News
13:34
US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump
0
World News
2026-01-16
US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment
World News
2026-01-16
US strikes deal with Taiwan to cut tariffs, boost chip investment
0
World News
2026-01-19
Trump's threatened tariffs would hurt both US and Europe: German leader
World News
2026-01-19
Trump's threatened tariffs would hurt both US and Europe: German leader
0
World News
2026-01-17
Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland
World News
2026-01-17
Trump says to levy tariffs on European nations until US can acquire Greenland
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World News
13:49
Trump announces new 10 percent global tariff
World News
13:49
Trump announces new 10 percent global tariff
0
World News
13:34
US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump
World News
13:34
US Supreme Court swayed by 'foreign interests' in tariff ruling: Trump
0
World News
13:06
Ukraine is 'not losing' the war, Zelensky says
World News
13:06
Ukraine is 'not losing' the war, Zelensky says
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
Lebanon Economy
2026-02-16
Salary increase for government workers contingent on parliament’s green light, says Morcos
0
World News
2025-11-12
Turkey says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash
World News
2025-11-12
Turkey says 20 troops killed in Georgia plane crash
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-24
Israel escalates threats against Lebanon following Haytham Tabtabai’s assassination
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Lebanon News
2026-02-02
US-Lebanon military engagement aims to reinforce regional stability
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
Lebanon News
2026-01-10
Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:39
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
Lebanon News
03:39
Salam calls for applying Article 95 in full, reforming Lebanon’s sectarian system
2
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
Lebanon News
09:41
Israeli army targets Hamas facility in Ain al-Hilweh
3
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
Middle East News
08:59
Iran says draft nuclear plan to be ready in 'next two, three days'
4
Lebanon Economy
03:05
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
03:05
Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices
5
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties
Lebanon News
05:19
Lebanon's Finance Minister sets June 2026 deadline for settlement of tax penalties
6
World News
10:18
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
World News
10:18
Trump says 'considering' limited military strike on Iran
7
Lebanon News
03:30
LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections
Lebanon News
03:30
LF leader Geagea renominates Sethrida Geagea and Joseph Ishac for Bsharri in 2026 parliamentary elections
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Israel signals readiness for strike as US talks with Iran continue
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More