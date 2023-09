President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey arrived in the Russian resort of Sochi on Monday, along the Black Sea, for talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The discussions are primarily centered on reviving the Ukrainian grain export agreement, as reported by Turkish official media outlets.

According to Turkey's official Anadolu News Agency, President Erdogan is accompanied by a high-level delegation, including the Ministers of Defense, Foreign Affairs, Energy, and Finance.

AFP