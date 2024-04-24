Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

2024-04-24 | 02:07
Israeli army targets potential &#39;threats&#39; in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah&#39;s infrastructure
0min
Israeli army targets potential 'threats' in southern Lebanon, strikes Hezbollah's infrastructure

In a recent development, the Israeli army targeted Wednesday areas believed "to pose a threat" to its security.

According to the Israeli army, it conducted artillery shelling in the regions of Kfarchouba and Chihine, southern Lebanon.

Furthermore, the army said that it destroyed a missile launch pad located in Tyre Harfa, and it targeted Hezbollah's infrastructure in Markaba and Aita Al-Shaab, south Lebanon.

