In a recent development, the Israeli army targeted Wednesday areas believed "to pose a threat" to its security.



According to the Israeli army, it conducted artillery shelling in the regions of Kfarchouba and Chihine, southern Lebanon.



Furthermore, the army said that it destroyed a missile launch pad located in Tyre Harfa, and it targeted Hezbollah's infrastructure in Markaba and Aita Al-Shaab, south Lebanon.