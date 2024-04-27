India set to sign deal with Oman to expand Middle East ties: Reuters

World News
2024-04-27 | 02:59
High views
India set to sign deal with Oman to expand Middle East ties: Reuters
India set to sign deal with Oman to expand Middle East ties: Reuters

India and Oman will sign a trade deal in the coming months, two Indian government officials said, as New Delhi seeks to expand its ties in the Middle East, where rising tensions are putting major shipping routes at risk.

"It will help India with a strategic partner and access to key trade routes in a volatile region," one official told Reuters.

Reuters
 

