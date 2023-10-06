Drought leads to 'historic' global decline in hydropower

A new analysis reveals that dry conditions, particularly in China, have led to a 'historic' global decline in hydropower generation in the first half of 2023, underscoring the impacts of climate change.



The research conducted by the "EMBR" Renewable Energy Research Center warns that this decline "serves as a warning that hydropower production could adversely affect the pace of electrification."



The group states that global hydropower generation has fallen by 8.5 percent this year until June, marking the largest drop over an entire year in the past two decades.



Three-quarters of this decline resulted from decreased rainfall in China, which experienced record temperatures earlier this year.



The drop in hydropower production has resulted in a slight increase in global carbon emissions in the first half of 2023, despite a 12 percent rise in solar and wind energy worldwide.



The "EMBR" group noted in its recent report that a slowdown in electricity demand contributed to keeping emissions lower than they could have been.



However, China saw its emissions rise by nearly 8% as it needed to compensate for the loss of hydropower.



While the severe heat and drought conditions that caused the decline in hydropower production this year may have been driven by climate change, the research center cautioned that predicting future impacts remains challenging.



It explained that the "climate change effects on water resources vary across regions."



Some parts of Central Africa, India, and Central Asia might see an increase in their hydropower capacity. However, it is likely that this capacity will decrease in Southern Europe, Southern United States, and other regions.







AFP