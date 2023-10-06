Drought leads to 'historic' global decline in hydropower

World News
2023-10-06 | 05:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Drought leads to &#39;historic&#39; global decline in hydropower
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Drought leads to 'historic' global decline in hydropower

A new analysis reveals that dry conditions, particularly in China, have led to a 'historic' global decline in hydropower generation in the first half of 2023, underscoring the impacts of climate change.

The research conducted by the "EMBR" Renewable Energy Research Center warns that this decline "serves as a warning that hydropower production could adversely affect the pace of electrification."

The group states that global hydropower generation has fallen by 8.5 percent this year until June, marking the largest drop over an entire year in the past two decades.

Three-quarters of this decline resulted from decreased rainfall in China, which experienced record temperatures earlier this year.

The drop in hydropower production has resulted in a slight increase in global carbon emissions in the first half of 2023, despite a 12 percent rise in solar and wind energy worldwide.

The "EMBR" group noted in its recent report that a slowdown in electricity demand contributed to keeping emissions lower than they could have been.

However, China saw its emissions rise by nearly 8% as it needed to compensate for the loss of hydropower.

While the severe heat and drought conditions that caused the decline in hydropower production this year may have been driven by climate change, the research center cautioned that predicting future impacts remains challenging.

It explained that the "climate change effects on water resources vary across regions."

Some parts of Central Africa, India, and Central Asia might see an increase in their hydropower capacity. However, it is likely that this capacity will decrease in Southern Europe, Southern United States, and other regions.



AFP
 

World News

Drought

Historic

Global

Decline

Hydropower

LBCI Next
The Russian Defense Minister calls for accelerating the fighter jets production
At least 40 people have been killed in glacial lake flood in northeastern India
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-02

Minister Hamie meets Russian Ambassador: The importance of developing Lebanon's ports in light of the global transport corridor redesign

LBCI
World News
2023-10-02

EU holds 'historic meeting' of all Foreign Ministers in Kyiv: Borrell

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-09-30

Lebanon's Changing Climate: Adapting to Extremes and Global Concerns

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:23

Russia signals it will withdraw from nuclear test ban treaty

LBCI
World News
07:24

China's extended climate change monitoring on Himalayan peak

LBCI
World News
06:50

Kremlin: Russia only targets 'military objectives'

LBCI
World News
05:42

The Russian Defense Minister calls for accelerating the fighter jets production

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-23

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-27

Will presidential elections succeed in 2023?

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-09-03

Kuwait: Fahd Al-Jarallah appointed as Finance Minister

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:34

Lebanon's gas wealth and revenues: Hezbollah risks removing Lebanon from the global financial system

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:24

UAE and Lebanon strengthen ties with embassy reopening plan and simplified visa procedures

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:33

LBCI sources confirm detention of illegal Syrian nationals in Dora altercation, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:20

Fuel prices decrease significantly across Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:13

Qatar's efforts: Lebanon's field movements reflect political stalemate and Syrian refugee crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:40

EU Ambassadors Overcome Divisions, Reach Accord on Migration Policy Reform

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:05

UAE President meets with PM Mikati

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:07

Saudi Ambassador to Lebanon Boukhari meets MP Karameh

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More