Aarida border crossing closed temporarily over flood damage

The Lebanese General Security announced the temporary closure of the Aarida border crossing as of Thursday, citing rising river levels and damage to the bridge linking the crossing on the Syrian side.



The move was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and maintain the smooth flow of crossings, the agency said in a statement.



It noted that entry into and exit from Lebanon remain possible through the Masnaa and Qaa border crossings, where traffic is continuing normally under standard procedures.



The statement added that citizens will be informed of any updates or changes once the necessary maintenance and repair work is completed, urging the public to follow official announcements and adhere to issued instructions to ensure personal safety.