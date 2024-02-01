Red Sea disruption threatens Italy's economic stability

World News
2024-02-01 | 04:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Red Sea disruption threatens Italy&#39;s economic stability
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Red Sea disruption threatens Italy's economic stability

Ongoing disruption in the Red Sea threatens to destabilize Italy's economy and marginalize ports in southern Europe, Italy's defense minister said on Thursday.

Attacks since mid-November on commercial vessels by Iran-aligned Houthi militants, who control the most populated parts of Yemen, have disrupted international shipping, forcing some companies to suspend transit through the Red Sea and instead take a much longer, costlier journey around South Africa.

"From a geopolitical perspective, continuing this situation could lead to the marginalization of ports on the Mediterranean Sea," Defense Minister Guido Crosetto told lawmakers from parliament's defense committees.

"Not only does it threaten navigation security but also (Italy's) economic stability."

The minister said that commercial traffic through the Suez Canal -- which he estimated to represent some 40 percent of Italy's total maritime trade -- had dropped by 38 percent by the last week of 2023. 

He added that navigation times increased by 10-12 days, and costs increased almost five-fold.

Crosetto said that, within the framework of the European operation in Aspides, Italy was considering sending aircraft with surveillance and data collection tasks in addition to the military vessel it would supply for 12 months.

Reuters

World News

Red Sea

Disruption

Italy

Vessels

Shipping

Economic

Stability

Port

LBCI Next
Pentagon calls out Chinese companies allegedly helping military
Adidas CEO expresses Red Sea disruptions cause delays, higher costs
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Adidas CEO expresses Red Sea disruptions cause delays, higher costs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:47

Crisis in the Red Sea: Impact on global trade and economic realignment

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:12

IMF: Attacks in the Red Sea caused shipping traffic to decrease by 30%

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-01-28

Red Sea Crisis: Economic and Geopolitical Implications Beyond Gaza

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
05:50

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations receives report on incident off Hudaydah, Yemen

LBCI
World News
05:25

Scholz: It is time for the European Union to decide on aid to Ukraine

LBCI
World News
05:16

Pentagon calls out Chinese companies allegedly helping military

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:27

Adidas CEO expresses Red Sea disruptions cause delays, higher costs

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-08-01

Saudi Arabia to grant $1.2 Billion to Yemeni government, say Saudi officials

LBCI
World News
2023-08-28

EU must prepare to include new members by 2030: Charles Michel

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
05:56

Gaza Health Ministry: 27,019 Palestinians killed due to Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:03

UNRWA funding cut: Sheikh Kaouk condemns US and Western complicity in Palestinian suffering

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

US Treasury sanctions Lebanon-based 'Hydro' and 'Yara Offshore' companies for ties to Hezbollah, IRGC Quds Force

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:55

Lebanese Grand Jaafari Mufti sounds alarm on Lebanon's state of war and sovereignty crisis

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:36

Lebanon's fuel quandary: Unpacking the 2024 budget impact

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Environmental and economic impact: Israeli attacks cause devastation in South Lebanon's sector

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:43

Suspension of attacks: Why did the Iraqi Kata'ib Hezbollah halt its attacks on US forces?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:23

Constitutional Council did not decide to appeal law extending terms of security agency leaders; extension in effect

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Security and diplomacy in focus: British and French envoys' visits to Beirut amid regional challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:54

Hezbollah strikes spying equipment in Lebanese Shebaa Farms radar site

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More