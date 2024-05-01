Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets

News Bulletin Reports
2024-05-01 | 12:40
High views
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets
Lives Lost: The Gas Leak Disaster at Pizza Secrets

A report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Nadine Sassine 

Aya and her eight colleagues had no idea that their shift at Pizza Secrets restaurant on the eve of Labor Day would be their last.

At around 4:30 PM on Tuesday, a truck loaded with gas cylinders stopped in front of the restaurant in the Bechara El Khoury area. Surveillance cameras captured the unloading of a gas cylinder at the restaurant's entrance. Within moments, a fire broke out, creating a powerful force from inside the restaurant outward.

According to sources at the Beirut Fire Department speaking to LBCI, following the fire caused by a gas leak, the employees inside became trapped and rushed to a small room below the premises, leading to their suffocation. The ninth victim was Hussein Harmoush, an employee of NetGaz gas distribution company.

The existence of the restaurant, previously unknown to the Beirut governor, highlights licensing and safety issues in the tourism sector. Caretaker Minister of Tourism Walid Nassar emphasized that unlicensed establishments must adhere to ministry regulations, especially regarding the necessity of obtaining legal permits before commencing investment. No tourism establishment is allowed to operate without meeting general safety conditions, including emergency exits and fire pumps.

The cause of the gas leak and subsequent fire is still unknown and will be revealed through investigations, particularly after necessary on-site inspections by Beirut Fire Department personnel.

This incident underscores the importance of safety measures to prevent such accidents. What are these safety measures? What should be done in the event of similar incidents?

The restaurant has been temporarily closed pending further investigation, with hopes that it will not conclude without uncovering the full truth and holding accountable any negligence or misconduct.

News Bulletin Reports

Gas Leak

Pizza Secrets

Explosion

