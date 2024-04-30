An explosion rocked the Beshara El-Khoury area in Beirut on Tuesday, which was later revealed to be caused by a gas cylinder catching fire at a restaurant.



Beirut Fire Brigade swiftly responded to extinguish the fire at Pizza Secret restaurant, located in the Ghanaja Building in the Beshara El-Khoury area. The gas leak led to the explosion, resulting in casualties.



Initial reports indicate that there were eight fatalities and several injured individuals who succumbed to suffocation inside the restaurant.