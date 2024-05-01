Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers

Head of the General Confederation of Lebanese Workers, Bechara Asmar, assessed the Lebanese worker's situation, describing it as one marred by "oppression and injustice."



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Asmar revealed the union's efforts to secure rights for Lebanese workers over the years.



He highlighted the struggles faced by workers in the private sector, who often find themselves adversely affected by settlements.



Asmar called for state intervention across all its apparatus to start reforms and revitalize the Executive Power.



Addressing concerns over wage and cost-of-living disparities, Asmar disclosed that despite agreements within the union, "some have attempted to thwart progress."



Furthermore, he said, "We have achieved the pension and social security law and are awaiting meetings to implement it."



Asmar emphasized the committee's dedication to restoring compensation values across the public and private sectors.