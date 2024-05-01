Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

Lebanon News
2024-05-01 | 15:35
High views
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI
2min
Lebanon's compliance with Resolution 1701: Insights from MP Hadi Aboul Hosn's interview on LBCI

Member of the "Democratic Gathering" bloc, MP Hadi Aboul Hosn, said on Wednesday that the developments in Lebanon cannot be separated from the regional situation, as "many [...] are betting on-field results for investments."

In an interview with LBCI's "Hiwar Al Marhala" talk show, he said that there is clear American-French coordination, and "there has been convergence and integration in roles, but the bottom line remains that the final signatory will be American."

He added: "We have not yet seen the French document, but there are expected visits next week, and I know that the paper focuses on the necessity of implementing Resolution 1701."

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn reported that the document mentions Hezbollah's "repositioning," not its "withdrawal."

He noted: "Lebanon did not violate Resolution 1701, and the violator [...] has been Israel through air and maritime violations."

Regarding the Maarab meeting, he said that the disagreement was on the form and timing "because it is not appropriate," noting that Lebanon negotiates with Israel through the American side.

During the interview, he indicated that the Maarab visit would be to discuss the French document and the Syrian displacement, adding that "nothing will change Al Jabal's reconciliation; it is a red line."

He emphasized the importance of avoiding deviation from the Taif Agreement, stating that any position not conducive to internal unity would not garner their participation.

MP Hadi Aboul Hosn confirmed: "It is essential to regulate statements to prevent stirring up discord within the nation, and we will not permit any faction to undermine another."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Hezbollah

France

Resolution 1701

Hadi Aboul Hosn

Democratic Gathering

Bechara Asmar to LBCI: Progress hindered in securing rights for Lebanese workers
Update: Gas leak in Beirut restaurant leads to fatal fire - Here are the details
