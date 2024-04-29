Italy reports downing a Houthi-launched drone in the Red Sea

2024-04-29 | 14:13
Italy reports downing a Houthi-launched drone in the Red Sea
Italy reports downing a Houthi-launched drone in the Red Sea

The Italian Ministry of Defense said today, Monday, that a ship belonging to the Italian navy shot down a drone launched by Houthi rebels in Yemen, targeting a European cargo ship.

The ministry added in a statement that interception of the drone was possible "late in the morning" near the Bab el-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of the Red Sea.

It added that the drone was flying towards the cargo ship before being shot down five kilometers away. It said it was similar to other drones used in previous Houthi attacks.

Reuters
 

World News

Italy

Drone

Houth

Cargo

Ship

Yemen

