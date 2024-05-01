ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

Lebanon News
2024-05-01 | 13:23
High views
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults
0min
ISF arrests six individuals, including notorious minors on TikTok, after reports of sexual assaults

The Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced on Wednesday that it managed, after conducting an investigation, to arrest six individuals in Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and the North, including three notorious minors on the TikTok application.

The arrested individuals are of Lebanese, Syrian, and Turkish nationalities, a statement confirmed.

This comes after several minors reported to the Public Prosecutor's Office of being subjected to sexual assaults and filmed by members of an organized gang, in addition to being forced to use drugs in several hotels.

The statement affirmed that the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the competent judiciary, and efforts are underway to arrest all the members of the gang.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Internal Security Forces

Investigation

Arrest

TikTok

Assault

