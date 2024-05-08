Russia 'cannot' investigate the 2023 killing of AFP correspondent Arman Soldin in Ukraine

2024-05-08 | 06:54
Russia 'cannot' investigate the 2023 killing of AFP correspondent Arman Soldin in Ukraine
0min
Russia 'cannot' investigate the 2023 killing of AFP correspondent Arman Soldin in Ukraine

Russia confirmed on Wednesday that it 'cannot conduct an investigation' into the killing of Agence France-Presse video coordinator Arman Soldin in Ukraine in May 2023 near the then-besieged city of Bakhmut.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on the eve of the first anniversary of Soldin's death at the age of 32 in Ukraine from a missile attack while working near the front line, "Russia cannot conduct an investigation. Perhaps it is necessary to instead speak with the Ukrainian side."

