Russia 'cannot' investigate the 2023 killing of AFP correspondent Arman Soldin in Ukraine

Russia confirmed on Wednesday that it 'cannot conduct an investigation' into the killing of Agence France-Presse video coordinator Arman Soldin in Ukraine in May 2023 near the then-besieged city of Bakhmut.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in an interview on the eve of the first anniversary of Soldin's death at the age of 32 in Ukraine from a missile attack while working near the front line, "Russia cannot conduct an investigation. Perhaps it is necessary to instead speak with the Ukrainian side."



AFP