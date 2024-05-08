Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

World News
2024-05-08 | 06:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Russia to target French troops if they are sent to Ukraine

Russia said on Wednesday that sending NATO troops into Ukraine would potentially be extremely dangerous, and Moscow was closely watching a Ukrainian petition that called for such an intervention.

The petition, posted on the Ukrainian president's website, says Ukraine should ask the United States, Britain, and other countries to send troops to help it repel Russia's invasion.

"The Kyiv regime is quite unpredictable," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about it at his daily briefing.

"We have repeatedly said that direct intervention on the ground in this conflict by the military of NATO countries potentially carries enormous danger, so we consider this an extremely challenging provocation, nothing less, and, of course, we are watching this very carefully."

It was unclear if the petition would gather the required number of votes - 25,000 - to require President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to respond by either approving or rejecting it. As of Wednesday morning, it had attracted 1,594 votes.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said the question of sending Western troops to Ukraine would "legitimately" arise if Russia broke through Ukrainian lines and Kyiv requested it.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Russia would target French troops if they were sent to Ukraine.

Reuters

World News

Russia

French

Troops

Ukraine

Kyiv

Maria Zakharova

NATO

Moscow

LBCI Next
Russia 'cannot' investigate the 2023 killing of AFP correspondent Arman Soldin in Ukraine
Serbian president declares in front of Chinese counterpart: "Taiwan is part of China''
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2024-03-26

Ukraine dismisses Russian accusations of Kyiv role in Moscow attack

LBCI
World News
2024-03-23

Kyiv rejects Russian accusations, dismisses association between Moscow attack perpetrators and Ukraine

LBCI
World News
2024-05-04

Moscow: NATO drills show it is preparing for potential conflict with Russia

LBCI
World News
2024-03-29

Kyiv's top general states Ukraine needs less troops than expected

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
09:08

Israel has no comment on reports of US halting arms shipments

LBCI
World News
08:33

London to expel Russian defense attache on espionage charges

LBCI
World News
08:16

Russian army announces control over towns in eastern and northeastern Ukraine

LBCI
World News
07:06

Explosion in northern Afghanistan kills three military personnel, injures five

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-22

Lebanon awaits Le Drian's arrival: Will there be a breakthrough in Presidential impasse?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-10-27

Army Commander's term nears end: What are the possible scenarios?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-03-25

Saydet el Jabal demands liberation from Iranian occupation

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-18

Kassem Istanbouli: Pioneering Lebanese National Theatre's vision for artistic freedom

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-04-30

University Students Organize Solidarity Protest for Palestine (VIDEO)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-12-11

Breaking: Israel launches raid north of Litani on Monday (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-11-02

Exclusive to LBCI: U.S. State Department's Wooster Stresses Lebanon Must Avoid War, Sees Renewed Push for Two-State Solution

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-18

Protests Erupt near US Embassy in Awkar Against Israeli Attacks on Al-Maamadani Hospital in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-10-05

ATFL's Ambassador Edward Gabriel on Navigating Through Economic, Political, and Refugee Crises

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-31

Amir Saoud Powers Lebanon to Victory Over Cote d'Ivoire: A Deep Dive Into The Numbers

LBCI
Sports News
2023-08-29

France Edges Past Lebanon in a Nail-Biter at FIBA World Cup 2023: A Statistical Deep Dive

LBCI
Lebanon News
2019-02-28

Pierre el-Daher, the man who defeated the Lebanese Forces

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:22

Lebanon's Response to the Revised French Proposal: Unbalanced Demands and Key Considerations

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:18

Hamas reports death of Israeli hostage due to injuries from Israeli bombardment

LBCI
World News
00:07

US pauses shipment of weapons to Israel to prevent Rafah invasion

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Razi El Hage on LBCI: UNHCR needs to change its approach to handling Syrian presence

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:54

Hamas official: If the aggression continues, there will be no ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:21

LBCI sources confirm: Legal advances in TikTokers assault case

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:24

MP Joumblatt visits Speaker Berri, reiterates urgent need for immediate and permanent ceasefire

LBCI
Middle East News
12:06

Egypt commends Quintet ambassadors' role, urges action on Lebanese presidential vacuum

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More