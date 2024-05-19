Congolese Army Spokesperson: Thwarting 'coup attempt' in Kinshasa

2024-05-19 | 06:59
Congolese Army Spokesperson: Thwarting &#39;coup attempt&#39; in Kinshasa
Congolese Army Spokesperson: Thwarting 'coup attempt' in Kinshasa

On Sunday in Kinshasa, an 'attempted coup' involving 'foreigners and Congolese nationals' was thwarted, according to the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

General Sylvain Ekenge stated in a brief message broadcasted on state television, 'The defense and security forces thwarted a coup attempt in its infancy,' adding, 'This attempt involved foreigners and Congolese nationals, and they have all been neutralized, including their leader.'

