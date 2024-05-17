Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week

2024-05-17 | 08:53
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week
Russia announces capture of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week

Russia announced on Friday that its army continues to advance in northeastern Ukraine and that it has taken control of 12 villages in Kharkiv within a week since launching a new major ground attack.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that "units from the northern group liberated 12 towns in Kharkiv during the past week... and continue to advance into the enemy's defenses."

AFP

