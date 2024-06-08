Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia

2024-06-08 | 08:58
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia

Ukraine was behind Saturday's drone attack on a military airfield in the south Russian region of North Ossetia, a military intelligence source in Kyiv told AFP.

"Today's drone attack on the airfield in North Ossetia is a special operation of the GUR," the source said, referring to Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service.

