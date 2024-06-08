News
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
World News
2024-06-08 | 08:58
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Ukraine attacks airfield in South Russia
Ukraine was behind Saturday's drone attack on a military airfield in the south Russian region of North Ossetia, a military intelligence source in Kyiv told AFP.
"Today's drone attack on the airfield in North Ossetia is a special operation of the GUR," the source said, referring to Ukraine's GUR military intelligence service.
AFP
World News
Russia
Ukraine
Attack
Airfield
Military
