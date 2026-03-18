Oil prices surged on Wednesday after U.S.-Israeli strikes hit Iranian facilities at a major Gulf gas field, prompting Tehran to call for retaliatory strikes on energy infrastructure.



Brent North Sea crude jumped over five percent to $108.60 per barrel, while the main U.S. oil contract, West Texas Intermediate, climbed 1.9 percent to $98.01.



The strikes hit the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, supplying around 70 percent of Iran's domestic natural gas.



AFP



