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Iran government 'intact' and to rebuild if it survives: US intel chief
World News
18-03-2026 | 11:13
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Iran government 'intact' and to rebuild if it survives: US intel chief
Iran's government has suffered heavy blows in the U.S.-Israeli war but remains "intact" and will rebuild its military if it survives, the U.S. intelligence chief said Wednesday.
The U.S. intelligence community "assesses the regime in Iran to be intact but largely degraded due to attacks on its leadership and military capabilities," Tulsi Gabbard, director of national intelligence, told a Senate hearing.
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