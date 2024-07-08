Rwandan troops fighting alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

2024-07-08 | 04:05
Rwandan troops fighting alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts
Rwandan troops fighting alongside M23 rebels in DR Congo: UN experts

Some 3,000-4,000 Rwandan soldiers are fighting the Congolese army alongside the M23 rebels in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to a report by UN experts seen by AFP Monday.

The report from the UN Security Council said the Rwandan army has "de facto control and direction over M23 operations" and this renders the Rwandan authorities "liable for the actions of M23".

