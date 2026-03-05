News
Blasts heard in Abu Dhabi as UAE air defences respond to missile threat
Middle East News
05-03-2026
Residents in the Emirati capital Abu Dhabi reported hearing a series of loud explosions on Thursday, with UAE air defences responding to a missile threat as Iran pressed on with its retaliation campaign in the Gulf.
"Air defence systems are currently responding to a missile threat," the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said in a statement on X. Abu Dhabi residents said they heard numerous heavy explosions.
AFP
Middle East News
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Explosions
UAE
Iran
