Turkey calls Israel's killings of Iran leaders 'illegal'

Middle East News
17-03-2026 | 12:30
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Turkey calls Israel&#39;s killings of Iran leaders &#39;illegal&#39;
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Turkey calls Israel's killings of Iran leaders 'illegal'

Turkey's top diplomat on Tuesday lashed out at Israel after it claimed to have killed Iran's powerful national security chief Ali Larijani, denouncing its targeting of Tehran's leaders as "illegal".

"Israel's political assassinations, especially those targeting Iranian statesmen and politicians, are truly illegal activities outside the normal laws of war," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference.

Larijani's death has not been confirmed by Iran.

AFP

Middle East News

calls

Israel's

killings

leaders

'illegal'

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