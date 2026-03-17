News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Catchy Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Bekaa
6
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
12
o
North
13
o
South
15
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Turkey calls Israel's killings of Iran leaders 'illegal'
Middle East News
17-03-2026 | 12:30
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Turkey calls Israel's killings of Iran leaders 'illegal'
Turkey's top diplomat on Tuesday lashed out at Israel after it claimed to have killed Iran's powerful national security chief Ali Larijani, denouncing its targeting of Tehran's leaders as "illegal".
"Israel's political assassinations, especially those targeting Iranian statesmen and politicians, are truly illegal activities outside the normal laws of war," Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan told a news conference.
Larijani's death has not been confirmed by Iran.
AFP
Middle East News
calls
Israel's
killings
leaders
'illegal'
Next
Trump says Britain's Starmer made 'big mistake' not supporting US in Iran
US encourages Syria to assist in disarming Hezbollah, Damascus hesitant: Reuters
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2026-03-04
NATO condemns Iran's 'targeting' of Turkey after missile downed
World News
2026-03-04
NATO condemns Iran's 'targeting' of Turkey after missile downed
0
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
Middle East News
2026-01-11
Israel calls on EU to label Iran's Revolutionary Guards 'terrorist organisation'
0
Middle East News
2026-02-09
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
Middle East News
2026-02-09
Eight Muslim countries condemn Israel's 'illegal' West Bank control measures: Statement
0
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Turkey FM says Iran's indiscriminate bombings is 'wrong strategy'
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Turkey FM says Iran's indiscriminate bombings is 'wrong strategy'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
16:09
Tom Barrack denies reports Washington encouraged Syria to send forces to Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:09
Tom Barrack denies reports Washington encouraged Syria to send forces to Lebanon
0
Middle East News
15:42
Iran Guards confirm death of Basij paramilitary chief in US-Israeli strike
Middle East News
15:42
Iran Guards confirm death of Basij paramilitary chief in US-Israeli strike
0
Middle East News
15:39
Israel army says will 'track down, find, neutralise' Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei
Middle East News
15:39
Israel army says will 'track down, find, neutralise' Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei
0
Middle East News
15:37
Iran speaker says Hormuz won't return to pre-war norm
Middle East News
15:37
Iran speaker says Hormuz won't return to pre-war norm
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-04
Security assessments: Netanyahu sidesteps Lebanon in first cabinet meeting after Trump talks
0
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Israel first responders say seven injured after new Iran missile barrage
Middle East News
2026-03-03
Israel first responders say seven injured after new Iran missile barrage
0
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11
Britney Spears sells rights to music catalogue
Variety and Tech
2026-02-11
Britney Spears sells rights to music catalogue
0
Middle East News
15:42
Iran Guards confirm death of Basij paramilitary chief in US-Israeli strike
Middle East News
15:42
Iran Guards confirm death of Basij paramilitary chief in US-Israeli strike
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-08
At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-06
Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
Lebanon News
2026-03-05
Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
Lebanon News
2026-03-02
Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-16
German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
Lebanon News
2026-02-14
Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
Lebanon News
2026-02-01
Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Lebanon News
2026-01-29
Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:30
Israel conducts airstrike near Beirut airport
Lebanon News
08:30
Israel conducts airstrike near Beirut airport
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Dispute over ceasefire and Shiite representation complicates proposed Lebanon-Israel negotiations: The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Dispute over ceasefire and Shiite representation complicates proposed Lebanon-Israel negotiations: The details
3
Lebanon News
10:07
One killed, nine injured in Israeli airstrike on airport road in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
10:07
One killed, nine injured in Israeli airstrike on airport road in Beirut’s southern suburbs: Health Ministry
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel approves demolition of homes in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel approves demolition of homes in southern Lebanon amid ongoing tensions
5
Middle East News
11:57
US encourages Syria to assist in disarming Hezbollah, Damascus hesitant: Reuters
Middle East News
11:57
US encourages Syria to assist in disarming Hezbollah, Damascus hesitant: Reuters
6
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents south of Zahrani River
7
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon closes schools for Eid al-Fitr holiday through March 23
Lebanon News
15:04
Lebanon closes schools for Eid al-Fitr holiday through March 23
8
Lebanon News
15:52
Preliminary findings suggest Israeli tank strike targeted international base in Lebanon: Reuters
Lebanon News
15:52
Preliminary findings suggest Israeli tank strike targeted international base in Lebanon: Reuters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More