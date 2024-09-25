New Zealand says China missile test 'unwelcome and concerning'

World News
2024-09-25 | 03:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
New Zealand says China missile test &#39;unwelcome and concerning&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
New Zealand says China missile test 'unwelcome and concerning'

New Zealand said Wednesday that a Chinese ballistic missile test that terminated in the South Pacific was "an unwelcome and concerning development," with Wellington vowing to consult further with Pacific allies as details become clear.

"Pacific leaders have clearly articulated their expectation that we have a peaceful, stable, prosperous, and secure region," a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Winston Peters told AFP. "We remain in the process of gathering further information."

AFP

World News

New Zealand

China

Wellington

Missile

South Pacific

LBCI Next
Kremlin urges Russian nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible
Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats from Iran, campaign says
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:58

Hezbollah claims responsibility for missile attack on Mossad in Tel Aviv suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report

LBCI
World News
15:53

US OKs potential sale of Stinger missiles to Egypt for $740 mln

LBCI
Middle East News
15:48

Syrian air defenses intercept suspected Israeli missiles in Tartus‎: Reuters

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Kremlin urges Russian nationals to leave Lebanon as soon as possible

LBCI
World News
00:39

Trump briefed on alleged assassination threats from Iran, campaign says

LBCI
World News
15:53

US OKs potential sale of Stinger missiles to Egypt for $740 mln

LBCI
World News
12:42

Canada PM Trudeau: killing of women, children in Lebanon is 'extraordinarily concerning'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:27

Israeli Army Radio: Israeli army attack town in Mount Lebanon, north of Beirut, for the first time

LBCI
Middle East News
14:01

Gallant claims Hezbollah suffered 'severe strikes'

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

More than 30 flights to and from Beirut on Tuesday canceled

LBCI
World News
2024-09-19

EU chief von der Leyen announces Friday Ukraine visit

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah publishes new video revealing Israeli sites targeted in retaliation for assassinating its commander Fouad Shokor

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-19

Israeli strike targets car in southern Lebanon, leaving one dead and several injured (video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-13

Lebanon's authorities uncover five bodies in Kfarshima house: Here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-11

Lebanese Army finds main body of missile from Israeli Strike in Miryata forests

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:08

Haaretz: 40,000 fighters from Syria, Iraq, Yemen arrive in Golan, await Nasrallah's call

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israel strikes Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:27

Hezbollah leader Ibrahim Qubaisi killed in Israeli strike on Beirut suburbs: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:56

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:12

Missile from Lebanon targets Tel Aviv for first time in war, Israeli media report

LBCI
Lebanon News
18:55

Hezbollah announces death of commander after strike on Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah: Samson unit targeted in Israel with Fadi-3 missiles

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:21

Hezbollah warns against opening QR codes on leaflets dropped by Israel in Bekaa: They are dangerous and can extract information

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More