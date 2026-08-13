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Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections
Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 10:39
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Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections
Lebanon’s Cabinet approved, on Thursday, fees on products that generate waste, despite objections from the ministers of health, labor, telecommunications and industry.
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