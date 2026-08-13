Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections

Lebanon News
13-08-2026 | 10:39
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Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections
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Lebanon Cabinet approves fees on waste-generating products despite ministerial objections

Lebanon’s Cabinet approved, on Thursday, fees on products that generate waste, despite objections from the ministers of health, labor, telecommunications and industry.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Waste

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