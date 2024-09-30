News
EU's Borrell: Further Israeli intervention in Lebanon must be 'avoided'
World News
2024-09-30 | 13:47
EU's Borrell: Further Israeli intervention in Lebanon must be 'avoided'
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Monday said any further Israeli operations in Lebanon have to be avoided, as world leaders urged against a ground invasion.
"The sovereignty of both Israel and Lebanon has to be guaranteed, and any further military intervention will dramatically aggravate the situation, and it has to be avoided," Borrell said after emergency talks between EU foreign ministers.
AFP
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
European Union
Josep Borrell
Lebanon
Israel
