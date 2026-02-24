Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters

Lebanon News
24-02-2026 | 06:15
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters

Two senior Lebanese officials said Tuesday that Israel had sent an indirect message to Lebanon warning it would strike the country forcefully and target civilian infrastructure, including the airport, if Hezbollah takes part in any U.S.-Iran war.

The offices of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reuters

Lebanon News

Middle East News

warns

Lebanon

against

Hezbollah

joining

US-Iran

Lebanese

officials

Reuters

LBCI Next
Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM
PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2026-02-19

Russia's Lavrov warns against any new US strike on Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-01-31

Iran army chief warns US, Israel against attack, says forces on high alert

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-16

US tells UN all options on table, Iran warns it will respond to any aggression

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-29

Scenarios emerge: Israel warns of regional war with Iran as US prepares for possible escalation

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:46

Lebanon's FM pledges reform and state monopoly on arms at UN Human Rights Council

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
08:04

Aid groups petition Israel's top court to halt ban on Gaza, West Bank ops

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-24

Tragedy at dawn: Tripoli wakes to ruins as residential buildings collapse

LBCI
World News
2025-09-16

No information in files that Epstein trafficked women to others: FBI chief

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-29

Trump says Israel to withdraw from Gaza 'in phases' under deal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-10

Fairuz receives condolences for death of son Hali Rahbani—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military coordination with Washington: Israel assesses Hezbollah's role in potential Iran war

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:15

Israel warns Lebanon against Hezbollah joining any US-Iran war: Lebanese officials to Reuters

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:20

Lebanon fears Israel attack on its infrastructure if escalation with Iran: FM

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:12

Lebanon sees rise in fuel prices

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:57

Lebanese Army says Israeli fire targets new border post in the south

LBCI
Middle East News
12:28

US official confirms Iran talks on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

PM Salam says financial gap law open to improvements as Parliament review begins

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More