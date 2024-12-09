News
Austria suspends Syrian asylum applications, prepares 'deportation': Interior ministry says
World News
2024-12-09 | 08:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Austria suspends Syrian asylum applications, prepares 'deportation': Interior ministry says
Austria on Monday said it was suspending all Syrian asylum applications and wanted to deport refugees back to Syria, a day after Islamist-led rebels swept into Damascus, ending ousted president Bashar al-Assad's brutal rule.
"From now on, open (asylum) proceedings of Syrian citizens will be stopped," the interior ministry said in a statement, adding instructions are to "prepare an orderly repatriation and deportation program to Syria."
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Austria
Syria
Asylum
Damascus
Bashar al-Assad
