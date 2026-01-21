Backlash erupts in Israel over Netanyahu’s Gaza Board of Peace move

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



The announcement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join the Gaza “Board of Peace” has sparked broad opposition inside Israel.



The backlash has extended beyond ministers in Netanyahu’s governing coalition to include members of his own Likud party, who described the move as a “gift” to Hamas.



Critics argue that Israel’s participation in the council could lead to indirect political backing for Hamas from some council members or its executive committee in the future.



Opponents also warn that joining the body would undermine Israel’s operational objectives in Gaza, chief among them disarming Hamas, an outcome they say the militant group would seek to exploit.



Israeli security officials, meanwhile, have voiced concerns over the rapid pace of developments in Gaza amid a period of relative calm, which they believe is allowing Hamas to rebuild its capabilities.



Security agencies have cautioned in particular against the continued flow of Qatari funds, which they describe as a vital source of support for Hamas, as well as Turkish backing that could help the group restore its military infrastructure and strength — developments they warn could make a future conflict inevitable.