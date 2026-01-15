EU, Lebanon sign six agreements worth €110.5 million in new grants

Lebanon and the European Union have signed six new agreements worth €110.5 million in grants to support the country’s security sector, recovery efforts in conflict-affected areas, and key reform priorities.



In a statement, the EU Delegation to Lebanon said the funding falls under the €1 billion support package announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her 2024 visit to Beirut.



The delegation said the agreements reaffirm the EU’s strong commitment to Lebanon’s stability, sovereignty, and security, as well as to strengthening state institutions at a critical juncture for the country.



It added that the deals reflect renewed momentum in EU–Lebanon relations, highlighted by the resumption of the EU–Lebanon Association Council, increased high-level engagement, and the launch of several new cooperation initiatives.