Xi says China, Vietnam to build community with shared future of strategic significance

2025-01-18 | 02:15



Chinese President Xi Jinping said Beijing is ready to work with Hanoi to build a community with a shared future of strategic significance, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

The remark came in a congratulatory message by Xi to Vietnam's ruling Communist Party chief To Lam and President Luong Cuong to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

China's concept of building a "community with a shared future" is extended to countries with which it desires to build a long term relationship based on strong alignment of goals, interests and even ideology. Describing this relationship to be "of strategic significance" is an emphasis on the value that China ascribes to its ties with Vietnam.


Reuters

